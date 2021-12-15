Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.06.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $320.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.16 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.42 and its 200-day moving average is $256.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.