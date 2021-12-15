Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CATC stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

