Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CATC opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

