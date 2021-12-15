Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Trading Up 2.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.13 and last traded at $199.13. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDNTF)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

