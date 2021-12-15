Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 161,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,333. The company has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

