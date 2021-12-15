Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. 347,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

