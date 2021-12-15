Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $900.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $917.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $898.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

