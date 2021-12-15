Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,657 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

