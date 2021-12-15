Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 73,165 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period.

DFAU stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 352,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,918. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

