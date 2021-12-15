Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,034. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54.

