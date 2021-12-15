Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF comprises 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period.

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 1,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

