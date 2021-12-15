Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the November 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. 121,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

