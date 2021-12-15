Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Carrefour stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

