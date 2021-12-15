Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 13.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

