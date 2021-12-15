Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

