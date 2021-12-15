CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 48,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.59.
CB Scientific Company Profile
