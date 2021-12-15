CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.06

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and traded as high as $55.00. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 150 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

