CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.58

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.58 and traded as low as C$63.33. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.56, with a volume of 430,541 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

