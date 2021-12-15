CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.