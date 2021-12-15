Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.88

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.88 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.14 ($1.09), with a volume of 9158327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.36 ($1.10).

Several research firms have commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Centamin to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 134 ($1.77) to GBX 104 ($1.37) in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £944.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.05.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,632.22).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

