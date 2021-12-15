Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 5607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

