Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.85 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

