Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY remained flat at $$3.50 during trading on Wednesday. 4,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.