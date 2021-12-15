Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.95

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 3797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

