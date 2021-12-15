CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

