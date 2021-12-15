CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$128.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$109.64. 696,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,971. The firm has a market cap of C$26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. CGI has a 52 week low of C$93.88 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

