CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.31.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

