CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,088 shares.The stock last traded at $86.43 and had previously closed at $85.51.
GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.