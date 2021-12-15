CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,088 shares.The stock last traded at $86.43 and had previously closed at $85.51.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

