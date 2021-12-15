Chain Bridge I’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 20th (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Chain Bridge I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Chain Bridge I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CBRGU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.