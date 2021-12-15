Change Healthcare Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,364% compared to the typical volume of 207 call options.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

