ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares fell 7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.43. 228,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,101,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,460. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 192.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

