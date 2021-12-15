Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $13.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the highest is $13.59 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.08.

Shares of CHTR traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $617.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,485. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $685.42 and a 200 day moving average of $722.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

