ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,357.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $266,424.58 and $1,357.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.72 or 0.07966422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.79 or 1.00272513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.