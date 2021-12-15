Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$11.07. 82,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,001. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 700.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.64. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

