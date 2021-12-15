Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

CAKE stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $15,666,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

