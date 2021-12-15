Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of CHWY opened at $54.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chewy by 1,278.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chewy by 92.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

