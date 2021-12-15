Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 21,200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

NFLX traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.18. 12,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

