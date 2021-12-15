Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,675. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.95 and a 200-day moving average of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

