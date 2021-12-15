Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Kornit Digital worth $86,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

KRNT stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $134.26. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,735. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

