Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

