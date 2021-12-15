Chicago Capital LLC Has $45.38 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.95. 636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.80 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

