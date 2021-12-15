Chicago Capital LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Planet Fitness worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

PLNT stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.54. 1,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,669. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

