Chicago Capital LLC Sells 277 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $31,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after buying an additional 65,628 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $2,572,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,344 shares of company stock worth $54,983,151 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $328.99. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,134. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.04 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.