Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $24,760,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,588,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

