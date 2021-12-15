China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.38.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

