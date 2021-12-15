China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 61.9% in November

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. China Recycling Energy has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

