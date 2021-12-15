CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. CHS has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $31.10.
