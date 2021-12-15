Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Trading 12.6% Higher

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$13.25. Approximately 1,248,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 798,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.77.

CGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$842.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.