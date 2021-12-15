Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.22

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.22 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.06 ($0.62), with a volume of 3085352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.08 ($0.62).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

The company has a market cap of £452.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.73.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

