Citigroup Begins Coverage on Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SSLZY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.